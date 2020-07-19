Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to announce $445.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.12 million and the lowest is $422.51 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $441.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

INVH stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,157,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.