Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report sales of $20.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $86.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.32 million to $88.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.