$69.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $69.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.36 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $64.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $295.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $311.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $343.84 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $348.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

