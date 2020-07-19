$410.17 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce sales of $410.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $262.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 192,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 299,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

