$193.02 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $193.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $197.03 million. TriMas posted sales of $239.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $751.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $764.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.24 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $796.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

TRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other TriMas news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TriMas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TriMas by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.