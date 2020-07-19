Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.35 Million

Analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $838.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.76 million and the lowest is $834.10 million. Genpact posted sales of $881.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Genpact by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genpact by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 72,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.