$50.76 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $50.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $51.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $204.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.10 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

