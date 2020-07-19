Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.29 million and the lowest is $12.57 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.83 million to $63.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $80.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centogene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centogene in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the first quarter valued at $542,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

