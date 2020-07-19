$100.00 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post $100.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 234.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

