CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.87

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 1466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.50.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

