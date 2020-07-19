Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.76

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 77952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.