Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) shares rose 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 132,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

