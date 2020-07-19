PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.34

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 5727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

