Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.11

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 14416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

