Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $626.64

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $626.64 and last traded at $625.24, with a volume of 17513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $604.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.21.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day moving average is $549.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.