SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.20

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 40312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.77.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.80. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

