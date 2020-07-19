Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.09

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 112573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $5,200,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

