Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.09

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 112573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $5,200,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CounterPath Hits New 52-Week High at $7.87
CounterPath Hits New 52-Week High at $7.87
Monster Beverage Sets New 12-Month High at $73.76
Monster Beverage Sets New 12-Month High at $73.76
Goldgroup Mining Trading 33.3% Higher
Goldgroup Mining Trading 33.3% Higher
PetIQ Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.34
PetIQ Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.34
Knight-Swift Transportation Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.11
Knight-Swift Transportation Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.11
Intuitive Surgical Sets New 1-Year High at $626.64
Intuitive Surgical Sets New 1-Year High at $626.64


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report