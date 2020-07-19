Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.32

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.32 and last traded at $176.24, with a volume of 59245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,012,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

