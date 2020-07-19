AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.70

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 43360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,732,010. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

