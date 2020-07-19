Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 million.

BPRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.51. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

