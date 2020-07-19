Traders Buy Large Volume of Luminex Call Options (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,945.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,090,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,537 shares of company stock valued at $12,905,770. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

