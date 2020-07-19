Mersana Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,140 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 387 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

