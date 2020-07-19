B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cinemark by 1,174.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 549,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

