International Flavors & Fragrances Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 12,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average daily volume of 1,250 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

