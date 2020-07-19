Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $396.37

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $396.37 and last traded at $395.56, with a volume of 29816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 848.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,926,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

