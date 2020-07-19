AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.86

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 106159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

