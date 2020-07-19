IMV (NYSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80, approximately 123,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 741,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Get IMV alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IMV Company Profile (NYSE:IMV)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.