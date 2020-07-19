Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.85, approximately 300,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,620,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

