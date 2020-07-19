CIT Group (CIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect CIT Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.