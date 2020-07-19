Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.70, 48,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,199,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 806.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

