Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2020 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Allstate by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

