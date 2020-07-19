Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.