OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.