Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 3%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.28, 16,004 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,022,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

The firm has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Finance Technology Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

