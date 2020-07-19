BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.20. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 194,956 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 562.09% and a negative net margin of 721.57%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

