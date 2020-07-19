TD Ameritrade (AMTD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TD Ameritrade to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

