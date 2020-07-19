Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

WFC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

