Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WEX Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 124.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carnival Stock Price Down 3.1%
Carnival Stock Price Down 3.1%
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Allstate Corp
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Allstate Corp
Preferred Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Preferred Bank to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
OrganiGram Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
OrganiGram Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Mogo Finance Technology Shares Down 3%
Mogo Finance Technology Shares Down 3%
BIO-key International Shares Gap Up to $1.20
BIO-key International Shares Gap Up to $1.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report