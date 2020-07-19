Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WEX Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 124.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

