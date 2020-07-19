Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,776 shares of company stock worth $1,523,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $40,232,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $11,243,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

