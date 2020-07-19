Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSIC opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

