Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GRVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gravity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of GRVY opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $391.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.59.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gravity by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth $301,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

