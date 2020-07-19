Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

