Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Strong Sell

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

EIGI stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock worth $174,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 237.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

