JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.13 on Friday. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

