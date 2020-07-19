Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of IAG opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

