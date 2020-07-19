Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Chart Industries stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $323,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.