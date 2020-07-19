GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.95.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.