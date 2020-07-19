Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Sell

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 99.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.