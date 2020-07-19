Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Strong Sell

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $41.26 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PC Connection by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

