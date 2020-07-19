Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Dawson James cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

